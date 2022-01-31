Sunday night collision at Illawarra turns fatal

A man has died following a two-car collision at Illawarra on Sunday, 30 January. It's believed the vehicles collided head-on travelling on Grampians Road about 6pm. Three occupants of one car were treated for minor injuries. OTHER NEWS: The male driver of the second car was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition but died in hospital. The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined. Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

