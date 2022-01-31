subscribers-only,

Bagging himself two holes-in-one, Stawell's Joe Dunn has come out on top in this year's Rotary Club of Warrnambool East competition. Mr Dunn was presented with a new car on Australia Day. The competition runs for around a month, which resulted in 16 holes-in-one. Mr Dunn was one of four people to get two holes-in-one. READ MORE: "I was in a bit of disbelief, the same feeling I had when I won," he said. "But, I did say I was coming down to win the car. "It was just fun - at the end you walk away with some good prizes. Mr Dunn has competed in the competition for nearly 10 years. "I love to golf and support the rotary club - it's a great competition," he said. Mr Dunn said in the past he was trying to win the car to give to his eldest daughter - who has now bought herself a car - and this time around, he might save it for 15 year old daughter for when she was old enough to drive. Mr Dunn has been visiting Warrnambool for the past 23 years, this time spending two weeks at BIG4 Warrnambool Figtree Holiday Park. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/f12cafc6-e3fa-4d4e-8af7-b031206b609a.jpg/r0_260_5116_3151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg