The St Arnaud Railway Station Gallery is hosting an exhibition themed "Opening Doors - Renting for All" starting on February 5 at 2pm. The Opening Doors project was created for people with a disability and led by people with a disability - guiding them through the process of renting, whilst connecting them to information about the world of real estate. The exhibition also serves to raise awareness and advocate for rights and community inclusion for people with a disability. IN OTHER NEWS: The work consists of 28 portraits of people with a disability in their home environment by Melbourne photo artist, Paul Dunn, and a collection of videos exploring their journey into the rental world by internationally award-winning filmmaker, Lawrence Johnston. Both will be in attendance at the opening. Paul's photography has featured at more than 16 exhibitions, including 10 solo exhibitions at leading galleries and art centres in Melbourne. The project has been endorsed by The Real Estate Institute of Victoria and was used in Real Estate training sessions during 2020, raising awareness among more 2000 participants from the sector. The Opening Doors Project was commissioned by AMIDA (Action for More Independence and Dignity in Accommodation) and funded by the Victorian Government. READ MORE: These works are also accessible on the opening doors website: https://openingdoors.net.au. The aim of the exhibition is to break down discrimination and barriers to a range of housing options including access to the rental market. The exhibition is located at the St Annaud Railway building on Queens Avenue every Monday to Friday 11am - 4pm until March 27. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

