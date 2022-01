Emergency services are currenting undertaking a road rescue on Grampians Road in Illawarra. Police were called to the accident at 6.53pm on Sunday, January 30. Travellers are advised to find an alternate route as Grampians Road is closed from Illawarra Road to Eimes Road. More to come. READ MORE: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/85360f93-782c-451e-91f6-0c390c703532.png/r105_0_1988_1064_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg