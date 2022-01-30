Today, emergency services were called into action after two tourists went missing in the Grampians. An SES spokesperson said volunteers from the Stawell VICSES assisted members of the Victoria Police to undertake a search for a lost bushwalker on Sunday, January 30, in the Grampians National Park, along the Burma trail. The call for help was first made at about 9am. The Stawell Unit had two crews searching for the missing person. READ MORE: Luckily it took a short time for our VICSES volunteers to find the missing person. VICSES was glad the lost bushwalker was well prepared by ensuring they had appropriate footwear, food and water and a charged phone. Meanwhile, the Stawell Unit is now recruiting new members. If you are interested in joining VICSES to learn new skills and give back to your community, please call us on 1300 842 737 or email: midwest@ses.vic.gov.au. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

