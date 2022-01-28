news, property,

Details: Bed 3 Bath 1 cars 2 $269,000 AGENCY:Monaghans Real Estate CONTACT:Matthew Monaghan on 0417 000 300 INSPECT: By appointment This comfortable three bedroom home is very budget friendly. It is a substantial cottage that is also affordable, well-kept, and could be just what you have been waiting for. The most appealing extra is the spacious gas heated and air conditioned family room added to the rear of the home that opens onto the shady outdoor verandah and yard. In addition there is a separate lounge room, two living areas, three bedrooms with built-ins robes to the main, kitchen and meals area with good cupboard space, pantry and gas cooking. For all the open for inspection homes in the region this weekend, click on our map here There is a separate shower and tastic in the tiled bathroom, and a separate toilet. Outbuildings on the mid-size block are two garden sheds and two carports. This affordable and comfortable home is ideal for first home owners or an investor. It is ideally located opposite the Ironbark forest reserve and close to the extensive sporting facilities of North Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/a0f51731-c417-4c1e-b343-5cf82cffcb3e.jpg/r0_414_5568_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg