SINCE 4pm, SES have had 13 call outs to Horsham and surrounding areas. A thunderstorm warning was issued for the area at around 5pm. Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging, locally destructive winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in the Wimmera and parts of the Mallee and South West districts. Locations which may be affected include Walpeup, Horsham, Stawell, Warracknabeal, and Ararat. IN OTHER NEWS: Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds over the next several hours. A 93km/h gust was observed at Edenhope at 3:59pm, followed by 25.6mm of rainfall being recorded in the following 30 minutes. A gust of 139kmh was recorded at Horsham at 4:45pm The Wimmera Mail-Times also believe a flooding has occured on Dooen Road. More updates to come.

