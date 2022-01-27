subscribers-only,

A FIRE at Lake Fyans on Mokepilly road was reported to CFA at just after 2pm on Thursday, January 27. The smoke was seen from a CFA fire tower in Stawell. A CFA spokesperson said they had reports of a 35 to 40 acre fire. As of 3pm, air support has been activated and 10 CFA vehicles are on the ground. CFA crews have come from several brigades including Apsley, Ararat, Stawell, Halls Gap and Moyston. More updates to come.

