Stawell Performing Arts Company returns for 2022

Enrolments are now open for the Stawell Performing Arts Company's junior programs, SPACi Little Ones ages 4-8 and SPACi Young Ones ages 8-18, with an introductory enrolment session on Wednesday February 16. SPACi Little Ones introduces musical knowledge and understanding through fun singing and movement activities and leads onto the Young Ones program where that learning continues and is put into practice on the stage. The Young Ones program has been running since 2013 with an annual stage performance only interrupted in recent years by restrictions due to COVID 19 pandemic. The Little Ones program was added to support younger performers to successfully transition into Young Ones program . IN OTHER NEWS: Although the programs are sequential enrolments are open to any age and both boys and girls as program leaders support young performers of all abilities and skill levels to engage, participate and perform. In addition to the programs for children and young people, Stawell Performing Arts Company run a weekly all ages singing group for anyone who likes to sing and is currently in preparations to produce a two act musical later in 2022. Singers, dancers and actors of all ages will be invited to audition once details are confirmed. For more information please contact Dianne Stewart on 0427850278 or email spaci@outlook.com or contact SPACi through their facebook page. Stawell Performing Arts Company is an incorporated not for profit association that supports a vibrant local performing arts culture where people participate in and come together to enjoy performances of all kinds. SPACi Little Ones, 3.45-4.15 pm, SPACi Little Ones 4.30-5.30 pm All ages singing group 7-8 pm, Grampians Community Health, Patrick Street, Stawell

