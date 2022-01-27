subscribers-only,

Raie Gale and June Raeburn were honoured as joint winners of the 2022 Northern Grampians Shire Citizens of the Year at the Australia Day Awards Ceremony on January 26. The duo have served on the Stawell Senior Citizens executive committee for many years as president and secretary respectively. Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Tony Driscoll said the duo were fitting recipients of the award. "They have both shown dedication and both deserve to be recognised," he said. "Both of these citizens have been contributing to the Stawell community for many years." IN OTHER NEWS: The pair have spent many hours with event management for senior citizens, ensuring the group's activities are COVID-19 compliant. The duo also coordinate the local line dancing program, one leading and the other assisting the class, organising setlists, choreography, teaching new members and running socials. They have joined local singer Kerry Wilson for Car Park Karaoke events during lockdown for the Macpherson Smith Nursing Home and Eventide Homes. Ms Raeburn and Mrs Gale donate many hours a week to the St Pats Op Shop and are regular volunteers for Stawell Interchurch Council Welfare. Mrs Gale said she was grateful to be recognised for her efforts. "We are very happy to be able to do this for the community and we do it because we just want to help," she said. "It has been a pleasure to help everybody out." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

