Five members of the Stawell Strikers team travelled to Hamilton last week to represent the Wimmera in the three day KFC Western Victoria Girls Shield Cricket, where thrilling contests were the hallmark of the tournament. Matilda Venn toiled hard with the rest of the Under 18 side in their five games but were unfortunately unable to put a win on the board against tough opposition from Ballarat, Colac and Warrnambool. On day one, Colac proved too good for Hamilton-Wimmera. Colac made 5-130, with Bridie Reid taking 2-26. In reply, HW made 8-35. In their next match, Ballarat made 2-123 before HW made 6-79 in response; Heidi Schneider (17) top-scored. On day two, Warrnambool defeated Hamilton-Wimmera. HW batted first making 9-78. Isobelle Schorback (24) top-scored. Warrnambool made 2-107 in reply. Next, Colac dismissed HW for just 39 and chased it down for the loss of no wickets. READ MORE: In their final game, Hamilton-Wimmera fell just 11 runs short against Ballarat, with Aisha Hendriks hitting a composed 39 not out. Ella Moloney, Chloe Moloney, Lilly Reading and Ayva Mitchell were all part of the Under 16 side and were unlucky not to notch a win from their four matches. The team lost three games by less than three runs. Against Hamilton, the Wimmera reached 9-80 with Lilly Reading (14*) top-scoring. Mia Hansen snagged 2-4 in a narrow loss. Batting first against Colac, the Wimmera finished 2-69 with Lilly Schorback (12 ret) top-scored. Hansen claimed 3-9 and Gabby Campbell returned 3-11 as Colac only just reached the target. On day two, Ballarat defeated the Wimmera, amassing 7-144 as Ayva Mitchell took 2-13. In reply, the Wimmera made 8-80 with Mitchell (15*) top-scoring. Against South East, the Wimmera finished four runs short. With the ball, Mitchell took 2-13, while Chloe Moloney (18 ret) top-scored. The Wimmera Girls Cricket League resumes play on Sunday February 6 in Dimboola with the next Strikers home game at Central Park on Sunday February 13

