IN Western Victoria, COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate. Every LGA in the Wimmera saw an influx of new cases, with Horsham Rural City recorded 24 - ten more than the previous reporting period. However, it was a smaller day than Monday as Ararat recorded the next highest number with 11, while Buloke, Hindmarsh and West Wimmera all recorded single new cases. Horsham is the only LGA with more than 100 cases, as Ararat (73) and Northern Grampians (74) both hover above fifty. IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile, the state has recorded another 14,836 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths overall as the nation officially enters the third year of the pandemic. Another 30,726 people took PCR tests with 6297 positive results returned while 8539 people reported positive rapid-antigen tests. There were also 27,908 vaccinations on Monday, according to new Department of Health figures. A total of 32 per cent of people over 18 have now had three vaccines. A total of 1057 people are in hospital including 119 in intensive care and 45 on ventilators. Ararat Rural City: 73 active cases (+11) Buloke Shire: 27 active cases (+1) Hindmarsh Shire: 26 active cases (+1) Horsham Rural City: 127 active cases (+24) Northern Grampians Shire: 74 active cases (+4) Yarriambiack Shire: 31 active cases (+5) West Wimmera Shire: 10 active cases (+1) The Stawell Times-News has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

