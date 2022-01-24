coronavirus,

IN Western Victoria, COVID-19 cases continue to rise along with the state. The highest amount of cases recorded over the past 24 hours was in Ararat Rural City with 16 cases, with a total of 88 active cases. While Horsham Rural City had fewer new cases, their active total remains higher with 122 active cases. Yarriambiack Shire was the only area that didn't record any new cases and only have 28 active cases. IN OTHER NEWS: Victoria recorded another 11,695 new COVID-19 cases overnight. The new infections were detected from 7207 at-home rapid antigen tests and 4488 laboratory-run PCR tests. Sadly, another 17 people have died from the virus and its complications, according to Department of Health statistics. A total of 988 people are in hospital with COVID-19, 119 in intensive care and 47 on ventilators. Over 22,000 Victorians received a vaccine dose yesterday, taking the total people to receive their third dose to 32 per cent. Ararat Rural City: 88 active cases (+16) Buloke Shire: 36 active cases (+2) Hindmarsh Shire: 31 active cases (+3) Horsham Rural City: 122 active cases (+14) Northern Grampians Shire: 90 active cases (+5) Yarriambiack Shire: 28 active cases (0) West Wimmera Shire: 9 active cases (+2) The Stawell Times-News has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3ArTPYWJ7uTzcYp6Sg47gg6/7935aea0-74b6-45f3-9a0b-5d37eae6007f.jpg/r3_0_1277_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg