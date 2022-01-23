THE Wimmera has recorded 66 new infections in the past 24 hours. Horsham saw the largest number, with 35 new cases, followed by the Northern Grampians with 21 new cases. Yarriambiack recorded four new cases, Buloke recorded three, Hindmarsh recorded two and West Wimmera recorded one. Elsewhere, Ararat recorded three new cases, Ballarat recorded 97, and Greater Bendigo recorded 144. READ MORE: Across the state, Victoria recorded another 13,091 new COVID-19 cases overnight. The new infections were detected from 6,466 at-home rapid antigen tests and 6,625 laboratory-run PCR tests. Sadly, another 14 people have died from the virus and there are 1,002 individuals in hospital, 120 in ICU and 44 on ventilators, according to Department of Health statistics. This comes as the state government confirmed all students will be back on day one for term one, with millions of rapid tests to be distributed to schools and early childhood centres. Northern Grampians Shire: 92 active cases (+21) Buloke Shire: 36 active cases (+3) Hindmarsh Shire: 32 active cases (+2) Horsham Rural Council: 122 active cases (+35) Ararat Rural City: 84 active cases (+3) Yarriambiack Shire: 28 active cases (+4) West Wimmera Shire: 8 active cases (+1) Pyrenees Shire: 38 active cases (+8) Ballarat: 946 active cases (+97) The Stawell Times-News has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

