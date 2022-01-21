news, property,

Details: Bed 5 Bath 11 Cars 5 AUCTION: January 29 @ 12 noon on site AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts Stawell CONTACT: Bruce McIlvride on 0447 582 100 INSPECT: By appointment Situated in the picturesque township of Pomonal beneath Mount Cassel (Mount Didjun), is this partially renovated five-bedroom home. Set on about four acres it is an easy stroll to the general store, and has the potential for subdivision (STCA). There are five double-bedrooms, the main bedroom has built-in robes and a reverse cycle split system. Looking for your forever home this weekend? Check out the homes who have opened for your inspection here. Just click on the icon for the address and details. The new modern bathroom has bath, shower recess, and European laundry. A delight to work in, the all-new kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry, electric appliances and dishwasher. The large living space looks out to the mountains as do three of the bedrooms. The rear veranda is a great place to relax and watch the world pass by. The dam allows you the opportunity to have a couple of sheep, add to the existing orchard and veggie garden. The home has mains water plus tank water. Call today.

