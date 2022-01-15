Victoria records drop in COVID-19 cases as hospitalisations tip over 1000

coronavirus,

NEW infections in Victoria have dropped for the first time this week, with the state recording another 25,526 COVID-19 cases overnight. The new infections were detected from 12,857 at-home rapid antigen tests and 12,669 laboratory-run PCR tests. Sadly, another 23 people have died from the virus and its complications, according to Department of Health statistics. A total of 1054 people are in hospital with COVID-19, 115 in intensive care and 30 on ventilators. READ MORE: The Stawell Times-News has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

