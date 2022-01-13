subscribers-only,

JANUARY is throwing all sorts of weather this week. From warm, dry days over 35°C to thunderstorms. Monday saw a top of 35°C in Stawell before more humid weather hit the area on Thursday, January 13. IN OTHER NEWS: On Thursday, VicEmergency issued a thunderstorm warning for the Wimmera area at 2.30pm. There is a chance severe thunderstorms Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14. At this stage there is only a low risk of epidemic asthma thunderstorms. Stawell and Horsham areas have already seen multiple spot fires from lightning strikes. Thursday evening will see winds northeasterly 25 to 35 km/h becoming light in the late evening and heavy rainfall. Friday will see a top of 30°C and a chance of severe thunderstorms in the morning.

