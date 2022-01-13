subscribers-only,

4pm: Stops have been put on both Rupanyup and Frenchmans fires. 3.30pm: A small area had been burnt at Dadswell Bridge but was contained by private units. 3.26pm: A fire has been called in at Rupanyup and Frenchmans. More details on these fires to come. 2.02pm: Perry Jones Road fire has been called to a stop. There is still actively lighting in the area. 2pm: Light shower has gone through the Greens Creek area and the Perry Jones Road fire isn't showing much smoke. 1.57pm: Greens Creek road fire has little smoke showing. 1.55pm: Another fire has been called in via 000 on Perry Jones Road, Greens Creek. Joel Joel fire announced as under control and appliances are being diverted to Perry Jones Road. EARLIER 1.50pm: A lightning strike which has started a fire which is burning scrub on the Landsborough Road and Vances Crossing Road, Joel Joel. Air support has been called to assist with the fire where more than four vehicles are assisting. Crews were busy attending a fire in Great Western which was brought under control, but were re-deployed to the fire in Joel Joel. There is also another fire at Green's Creek on Greens Creek Road. Greens Creek fire was slowed by a shower of rain which went through the area.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/2a4140fb-29ab-43ce-84ab-c2148ecff32e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg