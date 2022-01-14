sport, local-sport,

The Grampians Bowls Association is back after taking a break during the festive period. Grampians bowlers have hit the greens this week after the return of Saturday pennant at the weekend. Removing all of the Christmas break cobwebs, plenty of players took the opportunity of the fine weather during the week to fine turn their skills for the upcoming round ten on Saturday. Division one In the Grampians Saturday Pennant Division 1 2021-2022 competition Ararat Bowls Club and Stawell Bowls Golf Club picked up dominant victories. Stawell Bowling Club (66 shots) defeated Ararat VRI (62 shots) claiming nine out of the possible 12 points. Ararat VRI won the first rink by one point, while Stawell managed to win the second rink by five points The third rink finished 22 shots a piece. Aradale Bowls Club (77 shots) comprehensively defeated Lake Bolac and District Bowls Club (59 shots), claiming 10 points to two. The Wei Lee led team one of Aradale won the first rink by three points before Lake Bolac equalled the match, winning the second rink by four points. With the match at a standstill it was Aradale who would win the third and final rink by 18 points, putting the match beyond question. Stawell Bowls Club (93 shots) annihilated Landsborough and District Bowls Club (59 shots), winning 12 points to 0. Every rink belonged to Stawell with the second rink seeing the largest deficit, (42 shots - 16 shots). The results of the Ararat Bowling Club vs Chalambar Golf Bowls Club match were pending at the time of publication. READ MORE: Round nine results saw Aradale jump on top of the table with five wins, 53 points and a percentage of 110.97 Lake Bolac and District Bowling Club is second on the table with four wins, 47 points and 113.27 per cent. Round 10 action is pencilled in for Saturday January 15 the the fixture of the Pennant Division 1 2021-2022 competition fixture: Division two Last weekend saw big victories from Stawell Bowling Club and Aradale in the Pennant Division 2 2021-2022 competition. Stawell Bowling Club (68 shots) defeated Ararat VRI (59 shots) to claim victory 10 points to two. The match got off to a close start with Stawell winning the first rink 19-18, although the second rink was a blowout with Stawell posting a 33-11 shot victory. Ararat VRI led by Noelene Fratin won the final rink 30-16, although it was all too late with Stawell finishing decisive winners. Aradale Bowls Club (58 shots) also claimed a 10 point to two victory over Lake Bolac and District Bowling Club Black (47 shots). The first two rinks were won by Aradale with the final rink won by Lake Bolac 19-18. The results for Ararat Bowling Club Green v Ararat Bowling Club Gold were pending at the time of publication. The results for Lake Bolac and District Bowling Club Red v Stawell Golf Bowls Club were pending at the time of publication. OTHER NEWS: Heading into round 10 Stawell Bowling Club are on top of the table with five wins, 53 points and a percentage of 127.13. Aradale Bowls Club sat second on the ladder with four wins, 48 points and 119.79. per cent. Round 10 of the Grampians Saturday Pennant Division 2 2021-2022 competition fixture:

