Don't have much to do and nowhere to go this January? Allison Rasche says to come The Gathering Place. The Gathering Place is located at Stawell Uniting Church, and is open between 9.30-11.30am on a Thursday. "It is a cool place to gather on a hot day," Ms Rasche from the Pop Up Shop said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It is nice to have somewhere to go; and you never know what you might discover. "There is a table of collectables, interesting items and clothing to browse from the Pop Up Shop; jigsaws to do, games to play and people to talk to." There are opportunities to ask IT questions, and even some fix it stations for small items. "You will find us at 11-13 Scallan Street," Ms Rasche said. "Young and old alike are welcome."

