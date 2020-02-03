sport, local-sport,

Halls Gap's Riley Thomas has stepped up to the plate and is featuring in both A and B grade for the Gapper's 2019-20 season. The young 19-year-old's confidence is starting to improve with both the ball and bat. Where did you start your cricket career? I've played all my cricket at Halls Gap Cricket Club What're your best figures with both the ball and bat? As a bowler my best figures was 4-34 I think. It was against Chalambar just this year. I was pretty stoked, was only one off getting a five-for. I got dropped for two catches as well. It was a good day out. 62 is my highest score with the bat, I think I was bowled out. It was last season against Wickliffe-Lake Bolac. The funniest moment you can remember from cricket? It would be hard to pinpoint something - every game and training we have a laugh. Tell us what stands out for you from your junior cricket career? In 2013 I played my first game with my younger brother. What's the best memory you've had so far playing senior cricket? Last year, against Tatyoon I got to watching my brother take a A grade hatrick - it was pretty special. What are you currently watching on TV at the moment? I'm watching Rick and Morty on Netflix. Who's given you the best piece of advice in cricket? Always look to where I want to pitch the ball. A few cricketers have told me that and it's what I play by. What do you find is the biggest challenge in cricket? Trying to stay in and being patient during and innings when batting. I know I need to work on my batting. Who's the best cricketer you've played with? I got to play alongside Mike Hussey in a seven-person team at Ballarat. He had a game with each team. We played in the first round with him and I got to bat with him and bowl after him. I caught a ball of one of his bowls and got him a wicket. Who's your favourite cricketer of all time? Chris Lynn - he hits the ball really well and makes some good scores. I probably admire his batting skills because I know it's something I need to work on. Do you have any superstitions or something you do the same every week? I always tend to walk backwards, look around the field and catch my breath every ball. It keeps me measured. What's your signature dish in the kitchen? Chicken schnitzel with veggies and a gravy on the side. If you want to nominate a Grampians Cricket Association senior or junior cricketer for the weekly catch up please contact cassandra.langley@stawelltimes.com.au.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/ab97c823-4e88-402f-898a-736b542f94d4.jpg/r0_161_4032_2439_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg