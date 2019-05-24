community,

The region's growing wine industry has been recognised by the state government, with thousands of dollars poured into an array of businesses. Beneficiaries of the Victorian government's $2 million Wine Growth Fund were announced on Wednesday, with more than $225,000 allocated to businesses involved with the wine industry in western Victoria. Great Western's Best's Wines was the big winner, receiving $70,000 for a winery refurbishment. Best's Wines managing director Ben Thomson said the funding allows his business an opportunity to expand. "It will help us develop a new tasting area, a new wine storage and bottling hall area and help us with our general improvement," he said. "Our big problem is when we are really busy we just don't have the room to serve them correctly and give them the experience we want to do. "With a new tasting area we can do more group and private tastings and give a better overall wine experience." RELATED: New directory to stop copycat wines Mr Thomson - who is a fifth generation winemaker - said he believes the whole region's wine industry is in a "good place". "The grants are not good for just us but everyone in the region," he said. "The more people we can drag to the Grampians region the better. Only a small wine region compared to some of the others but it is nice to know we have been recognised as an important area in the wine industry. "Everyone is making good wine and people are starting to hear about it. We are really holding our own now." Other funding included: Western Victoria MP Jaala Pulford said the government is proud to back wine businesses in the region. "I am thrilled to announce the third round of the Wine Growth Fund, providing Western Victoria's best winemakers with the support to grow their businesses and boost visitors to our beautiful wine regions," she said. "Winemakers in the Grampians Pyrenees region produce some fantastic wines, and we're proud to back this industry to keep growing well into the future." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox each Friday morning from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Northern Grampians shire, sign up here.

